Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $238.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.