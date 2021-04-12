Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $487,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

