Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 870,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 486,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

