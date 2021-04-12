Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

