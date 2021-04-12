Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.72.

