GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Up 52% This Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $93,378.10 and $154.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00289572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00710651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,877.91 or 1.00623668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.68 or 0.00954827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00018234 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,512,461 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

