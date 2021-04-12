Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

