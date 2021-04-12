Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,754 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.92 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 323.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

