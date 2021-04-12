Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.