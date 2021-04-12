Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,712 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.22.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.