Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE NVT opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.