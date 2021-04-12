Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

