Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,709,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 319,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $146.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

