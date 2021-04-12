Handshake Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.80 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $281.52 million and $2.80 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,101.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.45 or 0.03568027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.74 or 0.00403883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.38 or 0.01123719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00529433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.00431556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00365474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00032011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 372,481,813 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.