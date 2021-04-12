HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

HCI Group stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $662.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.