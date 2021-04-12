Head-To-Head Review: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) vs. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mesoblast 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 123.04%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 70.98%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 61.33 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $32.16 million 34.33 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -11.50

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31% Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85%

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

