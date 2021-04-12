Head-To-Head Survey: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) versus SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00 CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. CF Bankshares has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.78%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.64 $26.55 million $1.68 12.88 CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.22 $9.60 million $2.03 9.66

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82% CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31%

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SmartFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

