Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

