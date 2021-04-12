Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.84 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,806,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 624,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,578,000 after buying an additional 155,818 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Crown by 1,219.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 252,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after buying an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

