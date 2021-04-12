Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.20 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Fluor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 5,891.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,852,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $22.74 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

