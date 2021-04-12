Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 133,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

