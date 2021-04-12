Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 933,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of New Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 120.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.