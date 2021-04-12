Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 376,700 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KBR by 857.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 629,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 33.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,484 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

