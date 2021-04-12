Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Express in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.