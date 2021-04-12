Hegic Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $98.88 million and $3.71 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.72 or 0.00622453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00042642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

