HEIDI Price Reaches $0.0016 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 117.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $1,473.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

