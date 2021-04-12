HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $262,475.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.