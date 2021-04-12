Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,814 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $153.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.