Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $146.85 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $149.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

