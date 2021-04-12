Hexavest Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.23 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

