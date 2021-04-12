Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MNST stock opened at $95.29 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

