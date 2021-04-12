Hexcel Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

HXL opened at $56.73 on Monday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.