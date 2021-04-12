Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

