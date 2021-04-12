High Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

WMT stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

