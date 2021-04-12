High Pines Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.04.

SBUX opened at $113.18 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

