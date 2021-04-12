High Pines Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

VTEB opened at $54.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $55.51.

