High Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $576.00 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $257.00 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $357.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

