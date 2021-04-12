HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $34.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,236.02. The company had a trading volume of 48,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,182.33 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

