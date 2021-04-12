HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.34. 15,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,218. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

