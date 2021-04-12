HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. 149,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

