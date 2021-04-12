HMS Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,265,238. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.