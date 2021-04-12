HMS Capital Management LLC Invests $352,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $180.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,011. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.13 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

