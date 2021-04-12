HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $150.97. The company had a trading volume of 129,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,885. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $150.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.74.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

