HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 12,919 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 51.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

