Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,868 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,034. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

