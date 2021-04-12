Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 292,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

