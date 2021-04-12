Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 158,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.