Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hooker Furniture worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.