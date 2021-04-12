Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 5,182 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after buying an additional 79,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.64 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

