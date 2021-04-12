Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $430,000 Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,006 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.31 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.